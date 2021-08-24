Letter: Asking kids to wear a mask in schools is not child abuse | READER COMMENTARY

I attended the Harford County Board of Education meeting on Monday. I had planned to provide public comment regarding my support of HCPS for implementing a universal masking policy. I was disappointed that some members of the public were so disruptive that the board president had no choice but to suspend the meeting. There were multiple warnings that these individuals chose to ignore. As I exited the building with a few friends, we were met with a very hostile crowd —including an individual that hit one of my friends with a sign — so the police escorted us to our cars.
Despite what people chanted outside the board of education on Monday, wearing a mask is not child abuse. Frankly, that equivalency is an insult to anyone who has experienced the horror that is actual child abuse. Requiring a mask is also not an infringement on one’s personal liberty any more than requiring individuals to use headlights when driving a car at night or having to wear shoes and a shirt to go into a grocery store.
Masking is a way to prevent not only the spread of COVID-19, but other communicable diseases. I appreciate the board choosing to keep our entire community safe by requiring universal masking in schools. I ask that the individuals in the community pushing back against this sensible policy do not mistake a minor inconvenience for actual oppression.
KATIE YORK
Edgewood
The writer is a member of Together We Will-Harford County/Upper Chesapeake.