Letter: Asking kids to wear a mask in schools is not child abuse | READER COMMENTARY

I attended the Harford County Board of Education meeting on Monday. I had planned to provide public comment regarding my support of HCPS for implementing a universal masking policy. I was disappointed that some members of the public were so disruptive that the board president had no choice but to suspend the meeting. There were multiple warnings that these individuals chose to ignore. As I exited the building with a few friends, we were met with a very hostile crowd —including an individual that hit one of my friends with a sign — so the police escorted us to our cars.