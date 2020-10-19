Letter: Congressman Andy Harris not the right person to represent Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

Congressman Harris does not support reasonable gun control measures. Yet, we need better gun control to help curtail mass shootings and needless deaths. Reasonable measures might include universal background checks for firearm sales, regulation of high capacity magazines, and restricting or banning the sale of assault weapons without weakening the Second Amendment. But Congressman Harris is against these measures. According to The Washington Post, Congressman Harris received $20,900 in donations from the National Rifle Association as of Feb. 15, 2018.