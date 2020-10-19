Letter: Congressman Andy Harris not the right person to represent Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

I do not believe Congressman Andy Harris is the right person to represent Harford countians. Of course, anyone who represents the 1st Congressional District must have a difficult time deciding some issues because the 1st Congressional District is so diverse. Certainly, I’m no authority on the political leanings of the residents of Harford County, so this is simply my opinion.
Congressman Harris does not support reasonable gun control measures. Yet, we need better gun control to help curtail mass shootings and needless deaths. Reasonable measures might include universal background checks for firearm sales, regulation of high capacity magazines, and restricting or banning the sale of assault weapons without weakening the Second Amendment. But Congressman Harris is against these measures. According to The Washington Post, Congressman Harris received $20,900 in donations from the National Rifle Association as of Feb. 15, 2018.
Congressman Harris does not support environmental conservation. In 2019, his vote was “anti-environmental” on 29 of 29 opportunities according to the League of Conservation Voters (LCV). He voted against protecting wildlife, oceans, public lands, and forests. He voted against enhancing clean energy and trying to combat climate change. The LCV gives him a lifetime National Environmental Score of 3% and a 2019 National Environmental Score of 0%. Those scores indicate lack of concern for our environment.
Congressman Harris seems to vote the party line; maybe not the Harford County line.
Jason Mraz says we should “look for the good in everyone." Congressman Harris does seem to support Chesapeake Bay conservation, and he has had a rewarding service career as a doctor and congressman.
BILL WOODSON
Bel Air