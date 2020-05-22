County should be transparent on Abingdon Business Park project [Letter]

Ms. Dehmer’s letter, “Abingdon residents still want answers regarding business park project,” published on May 15, raises some disturbing issues. I wish The Aegis would do an informational article on this subject so the public could be well informed of all the facts.
The proposed Abingdon Business Park will result in the loss of valuable forest habitat and irreversible damage to wetlands and streams. This is not solely an Abingdon issue; it is a Harford County issue and a Chesapeake Bay issue. Our Harford County forest protection law and our county land use plan should be given more consideration by the Planning and Zoning Department.
I have also contacted County Executive Glassman (by email) with questions about this project and received no response. Is it possible this project is being pushed through during the fog and distraction of the COVID-19 isolation and chaos?
I hope the county will be able to give the decision on the Abington Business Park full transparency with the opportunity to hear opposing views. The Planning and Zoning Department must give full consideration to protecting Harford County forests and open lands without cutting corners. Please work out a way to comply with local laws and policies to reduce the loss of forest habitat.
BILL WOODSON
Bel Air