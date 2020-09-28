Letter: Oppose annexation of Liriodendron land into Bel Air town limits to be developed | READER COMMENTARY

There exists an idyllic pasture of grass and violets surrounded by a lush canopy of tall pines and tulip poplars. The air is perfumed with the songs of the birds. You can embrace the sheer beauty of the Maryland State Champion “Dawn Redwood” tree. It is breathtaking in all seasons.
This land was part of the original Dr. Howard Kelly estate known as the Liriodendron Mansion, which currently offers magnificent 360-degree views of nothing but trees and period buildings. Any sort of building in this field would be a visual blight. It offers full views of the starlit night sky, the home of deer, foxes, owls and hawks. This is a magical neighborhood sandlot field, for baseball, football, soccer and even croquet! The coveted Kelly Cup tournament was played here. Dogs chase sticks, children laugh, groups practice yoga, artists gather to paint. It is indeed paradise.
Now, a greedy developer is attempting to persuade the Town of Bel Air Planning Commission to annex this historic land into the town, so that they can get taxpayer sewer and water lines built for proposed residential development; how preposterous!
Annexation into the Town must simply not be permitted!
When something is perfect, adding anything will ruin it. We must preserve our heritage and green spaces by not encouraging unwanted growth.
I have lived next to this land all of my life. This is a serious situation.
I am extremely disappointed in any Town of Bel Air or Harford County official who would permit the destruction of a national treasure, right here in our midst, the area of land, right next to Liriodendron.
The overwhelming show of support of so many local residents against this ridiculous proposal genuinely warms my heart. The meek shall confound the mighty.
JONATHAN WEST
Latest The Aegis Opinion
Bel Air