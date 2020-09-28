Letter: Oppose annexation of Liriodendron land into Bel Air town limits to be developed | READER COMMENTARY

This land was part of the original Dr. Howard Kelly estate known as the Liriodendron Mansion, which currently offers magnificent 360-degree views of nothing but trees and period buildings. Any sort of building in this field would be a visual blight. It offers full views of the starlit night sky, the home of deer, foxes, owls and hawks. This is a magical neighborhood sandlot field, for baseball, football, soccer and even croquet! The coveted Kelly Cup tournament was played here. Dogs chase sticks, children laugh, groups practice yoga, artists gather to paint. It is indeed paradise.