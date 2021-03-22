Letter: Just say ‘no’ to second attempt to annex land near Liriodendron into Bel Air | READER COMMENTARY

County Executive Barry Glassman declares that Liriodendron has been and will continue to be a cherished county-owned facility for the public to enjoy as part of the 383 acres that comprise the Heavenly Waters Park system. While the county will not disclose why they failed to purchase the historic Kelly field to add to the Liriodendron estate when they had the chance, there is still an opportunity to halt a multi-house development on the historic property.
Possibly assured an easy annexation into the Town of Bel Air, the developers were shocked when the Bel Air Commissioners actually voted in favor of the wishes of the town residents who elected them, defeating the first annexation attempt.
Dennis Reimann, representing Liriod LLC, relates that it would be far too costly to build on the land without help from annexation, which involves taxpayer dollars underwriting a private developer’s project. In fact, his attempts to threaten surrounding landowners with even worse destruction of the land smacks of extortion and political clout.
There was a petition taken before the last annexation attempt with hundreds of signatures opposing annexation of this property to LIRIOD LLC. It states at the bottom that no further attempts be considered. I have more petitions I did not turn in and will collect even more signatures if necessary. Certainly the director of planning should respect the public’s desire and has the authority to say no to a proposal before it is brought before the town board?
So Commissioners, simply say no once again. No annexation = no sewer, no water, no multiple house, no protests in the streets and on social media from extremely angry residents!
The Glassman administration advised, regarding the property, it is their understanding that I have approached the Harford Land Trust about acquiring this property for preservation. Ben Lloyd is the President of Harford Land Trust and also a member of the Glassman administration.
So, just say no, trusted commissioners; refuse to be a pawn to these shenanigans. Instead, steer the developer to toward the Land Trust.
JONATHAN WEST
