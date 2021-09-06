Letter: Del. Arikan’s allegation that COVID vaccine caused someone’s heart attack is irresponsible | READER COMMENTARY

I am extremely dismayed that an elected official, in this case Del. Lauren Arikan in her latest “Open Forum” letter, would make such an irresponsible allegation that the COVID-19 vaccination caused someone’s heart attack. The fact is that heart attacks occur routinely in the population and are not associated with getting vaccinated. The effect of her allegations erode the confidence of her constituents in getting vaccinated with this very effective and safe vaccine. While she is concerned about the heart attack victim’s $60,000 medical bill she doesn’t seem concerned about an unvaccinated hospitalized person’s medical bill which can easily be twice that amount. The fact is that the free COVID-19 vaccination may save your life and will likely keep you out of the hospital and incurring a huge hospital bill. Additionally, for the healthy to get vaccinated it protects those in our society that are immunosuppressed and could die if infected. To falsely promote vaccination fear is reprehensible and reflects poorly on Del. Arikan.