Letter: Maryland needs to learn from other school systems that sent kids back full-time | READER COMMENTARY

Elsewhere kids have been going to school full time with no problem. Our teachers and superintendents should take a look at how it is being done. My sister’s grandchildren in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and Fairhope, Alabama, have all been in school in their classrooms full time — five days a week — since September. There has been no problem with either staff or students becoming ill or spreading the virus. Occasionally, a student has been exposed and is asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. These are public schools, not private. This misery must end: See how other school systems are doing it and learn from them. Get our Maryland children back in the classroom where they belong and shame on our teachers for continuing to throw out roadblocks.