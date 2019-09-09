Letter: Reforming education in Maryland benefits us all

As students enter a new year of learning, I want everybody in our community to be aware of another crucial education debate that will play out over the next few months at the state capitol in Annapolis.
This upcoming session, lawmakers will decide whether to enact an ambitious education plan that promises to put Maryland back at the top of the list of high-achieving school systems and make us internationally competitive. Our county stands to benefit significantly from this education plan. The plan, by a group called the Kirwan Commission, focuses on critical areas like early education, teacher quality, college and career readiness, and better governance and accountability, while also replacing Maryland’s flawed education funding formula with one that provides adequate funding for all students.
Those who worry about the cost of reforming education should think about the return on investment that benefits us all, including a more prosperous tax base, lower crime rates, better health and communities that are attractive to job creators. That is why we cannot let pessimistic voices dominate the debate. We as a community must advocate on behalf of our children and their teachers as well as our community, because these reforms are critical to the long-term success of our county and state.
I support Strong Schools Maryland, because they have carefully crafted a roadmap for implementing a world-class education for every student in Maryland. We need to make sure state lawmakers understand that education practices that work and full education funding is our top priority. I hope you will join me in this effort.
WADE SEWELL
Fallston