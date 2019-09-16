Letter: Abingdon Business Park would destroy Bush River watershed

As part of the Watershed in My Backyard unit, my environmental science students at Edgewood High School would spend several weeks reviewing and making watershed maps of Harford County with an emphasis on the Bush River Watershed. Students learned to judge water quality by conducting conventional chemical tests such as dissolved oxygen and pH. They also learned to conduct the Save Our Streams protocol of biological monitoring by seining for insects and other aquatic organisms. Students learned the golden rule of water quality — “Do unto the land as you would do to the water." Water quality actually starts on the land. In fact, the most important parameter for good water quality is the health of the watershed — “the land surrounding a body of water which sheds water into that body.”