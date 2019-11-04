There is an especially high risk of teens and young adults as nicotine can harm brain development. More specifically, nicotine damages parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control. Nicotine can also affect the way a new memory or skill is learned by disrupting the synapses forming in the brain during this process. Since teens and young adults are using nicotine while they are young, they are also more likely to have an addiction to other drugs in the future. It is now illegal to sell ESDs to people under the age of 21 in the state of Maryland, due to these health risks in teens and young adults. Maryland’s Tobacco 21 law, effective Oct. 1, makes it illegal to sell all tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices, to individuals under age 21.