Letter: All should benefit from HOPE House drug education tool

I can’t believe the pettiness of Sheriff Gahler’s complaint that Councilman Andre Johnson requested the use of the mobile drug abuse tool at what was an event to benefit the community as well as a fund raising opportunity for Johnson. To me, a taxpayer, the mobile unit should be available to all those holding community gatherings of large numbers of people who could be educated about drugs: be that gathering a Democrat or Republican event. All should benefit from the unit, an educational resource all taxpayers of both parties have paid for, especially in these times of grave concern about addictions. The next fundraiser Barry Glassman, or any other Republican has, should use the mobile unit.