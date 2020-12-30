Letter: Harford government opposing solar farm while allowing disruptive development elsewhere is laughable | READER COMMENTARY

I have been reading about the proposed solar farm project on the Fielders property near the Route 543 and 136 intersection in Creswell in Harford County. I see that Harford County is against the proposed project. The residents do not approve because it’s “against its philosophy of land development and could upend decades of precedent in the county.” Harford County’s Director of Planning and Zoning Brad Killian says “it’s not in line with the county’s comprehensive plan.”
I must laugh at both lines of thinking. The only comprehensive plan Harford County apparently has is that no land will be undeveloped without a business, hundreds of homes, townhomes or condominiums on it. In fact, within the development envelope I think their philosophy is to asphalt or concrete it all.
I’m pretty sure if you ask the residents they will tell you that they are dead set against the new industrial park they want to build between Route 24 and Abingdon Road, or the multi-use project at the old Hamilton Park/Bren Mar Swim Club at Route 543 and Creswell Road and I-95. Right now, before any asphalt is laid the traffic at Abingdon Road and Route 7, Route 24 and Van Bibber Road, and Route 543, I-95 and Route 7 is a disaster.
So, low and behold, the Harford County Planning and Zoning committee approves major projects which will have a horrendous impact on an existing horrendous traffic situation at these intersections. Can someone please tell me exactly what the comprehensive plan in Harford County is?
As for the neighbor who wined about solar panels being 132 feet from his house, well maybe the Fielders should reconsider their plans and start raising chickens or pigs. Plant trees along the property line if you are so offended.
Come on people, think about what you are protesting. You are protesting a low traffic, low impact, solar farm project, and yet you would totally accept a 1,000 townhouse project, which would affect schools, traffic, law enforcement, fire and EMS services.
I personally question the Planning and Zoning Board’s along with other government offices’ capacity to see beyond the tips of their noses.
Build the solar farm, let’s move on to more serious, quality of life impacting issues.
SHANNON TRAVERS
