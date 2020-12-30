Letter: Harford government opposing solar farm while allowing disruptive development elsewhere is laughable | READER COMMENTARY

I’m pretty sure if you ask the residents they will tell you that they are dead set against the new industrial park they want to build between Route 24 and Abingdon Road, or the multi-use project at the old Hamilton Park/Bren Mar Swim Club at Route 543 and Creswell Road and I-95. Right now, before any asphalt is laid the traffic at Abingdon Road and Route 7, Route 24 and Van Bibber Road, and Route 543, I-95 and Route 7 is a disaster.