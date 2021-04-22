Letter: Litter along roadways in Harford County is a poor reflection on people who live here | READER COMMENTARY

I think of the farmers going out to their fields in the spring, only to be faced with trash bags, empty cardboard boxes, bottles, cans and other trash. Now that all the snow is gone, but the new spring growth has not completely filled in, it is much more noticeable, especially in the ditches along our main roadways. It’s hard to believe that anyone would just toss their fast food bags and containers, soda cans and bottles, cigarette packages, dirty diapers, and beer and liquor bottles and cans out their window. The latter is extremely disturbing because it means that someone is, indeed, drinking and driving. People drink bottled water, presumably for the health benefits, yet think nothing of throwing that bottle out, not giving one thought to the health of our planet. And don’t get me started on 5-hour energy drink bottles! I’ve personally picked up dozens of them on my short stretch of road alone!