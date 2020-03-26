Thanks to Maryland Health Connection for extending enrollment period to April 15 [Letter]

The coronavirus pandemic has created an atmosphere of uncertainty in our communities and brought health care to the global spotlight. Now more than ever, individuals and families have heightened health concerns.
In response to COVID-19 the Maryland Health Connection, Maryland’s official health insurance marketplace, has created a special health coverage enrollment period that will continue until April 15. I urge all uninsured Marylanders to take advantage of this opportunity to get themselves and their loved ones enrolled in health coverage.
These are surely unprecedented times. Marylanders have countless worries on their mind. Access to health coverage should not be another thing to worry about.
Access to health coverage is critical at this time and I thank the Maryland Health Connection for giving Marylanders this special enrollment period. If you need health coverage or want to know if you are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance, visit https://www.marylandhealthconnection.gov/ or call 1-855-642-8572.
HOLLY THOMPSON
Bel Air
The author is an intern for the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative.