Letter: Cleaning out your home? Donate still useful treasures to Tabitha’s House in Fallston. | READER COMMENTARY

The real joy comes when we see an item that may have needed a little Windex or a fresh set of batteries end up in the hands of its new owner wearing a face-splitting grin as they bag their purchase and take it to their new home. Many thanks to those who have trained a discerning eye on their “donation pile” before driving it to Connolly Road to drop off. Together, we are changing the trajectory of families in need. So, as Marie Kondo would say, “if it doesn’t bring you joy,” chances are it will bring plenty of joy to its new owner. Thank you for supporting Tabitha’s House.