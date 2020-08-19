Letter: Cleaning out your home? Donate still useful treasures to Tabitha’s House in Fallston. | READER COMMENTARY

Whether you’re a Marie Kondo afficionado or just had to succumb to the sheer boredom of self-quarantine during this nearly six-month period of the COVID-19 pandemic, chances are you’ve done some cleaning-out of your domicile. From the attic to the basement, you may be ready to part with some items you scarcely remembered even owning. “What to do with these still serviceable yet no-longer-useful-to-this-family treasures?” Search no more!
Tabitha’s House, located off of Connolly Road in Fallston has been receiving donations from Harford County residents for the past month, after being shut down due to COVID-19. How does that donation process actually work? You would not only be surprised, but amazed!
Tabitha’s House is a nonprofit organization which supports the needs of men, women and children of Harford County in need of safety, food, clothing AND all things domestic ranging from kitchen essentials to puzzles, games and toys for the tykes. It’s run by a small in-house network of paid staff workers who have built a network of both male and female volunteers that bring your items from your trunk to the sales floor of the thrift shop located on site; and, by extension, to the homes of families in need. Tuesdays and Thursdays are donation days.
Tabitha’s House has a few sheds and two pods where donations that have yet to be processed are housed. By “processed,” I mean checked thoroughly for serviceability. You’d be surprised the varying definitions of serviceability among our donators. The best way to gauge when deciding, “Should this go in the pile for the dumpster or in the pile for donations?” would be if you would still use it, wear it, let a child play with it, or find decorative value in it? After practicing some discernment in that area, you are ready for your Tuesday or Thursday drop-off.
Bear in mind, Tabitha’s House is not on par with Amazon with acres of space to work with. We have vintage Ames, K-Mart and C-Mart shopping carts available for donors to load up and push up to the side of our building. We are primarily a self-serve operation because of the limited number of hands-on-deck to physically empty those carts and find storage for donations until they can be processed. This past month, with temperatures of 98-plus degrees, and relative humidity of 100%, it was a challenge for those dedicated worker bees to empty those carts without collapsing into one in sheer exhaustion.
After you pull away with an empty trunk/bed, the volunteer workers roll up their sleeves (literally) and begin the hard work. Anything still serviceable that just needs cleaned-up, tuned-up or spruced-up gets one-on-one attention from volunteers who (wearing masks and gloves) breathe new life into what is no longer serviceable at its previous home. Many of the volunteers have been selflessly giving of their time for decades or more; some on multiple days of the week. We’re talking about Christ-followers who are strong in their faith and generous with their time. Each volunteer brings a unique skillset to our sales or backroom floor.
The real joy comes when we see an item that may have needed a little Windex or a fresh set of batteries end up in the hands of its new owner wearing a face-splitting grin as they bag their purchase and take it to their new home. Many thanks to those who have trained a discerning eye on their “donation pile” before driving it to Connolly Road to drop off. Together, we are changing the trajectory of families in need. So, as Marie Kondo would say, “if it doesn’t bring you joy,” chances are it will bring plenty of joy to its new owner. Thank you for supporting Tabitha’s House.
SUE ROBERTS
Jarrettsville
The writer is a volunteer at Tabitha’s House.