On Saturday, Nov. 16, friends and supporters of the Humane Society of Harford County came together for the Second Chance Soiree, an evening gala to raise funds for the shelter’s most vulnerable animals. The Phoenix Fund was established so that no animal would have to go without a medication, a life-changing surgery or other emergency procedure. Thanks to our sponsors and donors, the fund is now $45,600 richer and is ready to help the animals at a moment’s notice.