On Saturday, Nov. 16, friends and supporters of the Humane Society of Harford County came together for the Second Chance Soiree, an evening gala to raise funds for the shelter’s most vulnerable animals. The Phoenix Fund was established so that no animal would have to go without a medication, a life-changing surgery or other emergency procedure. Thanks to our sponsors and donors, the fund is now $45,600 richer and is ready to help the animals at a moment’s notice.
A very special thank you to event chairs George and Kathy Heidelmaier and Harford County Executive, Barry Glassman. WMAR 2 News anchor Jamie Costello emceed the event, Rob Fahey provided music, shuttle services courtesy of Thompson Toyota, centerpieces were by Flowers by Lucy, decorations courtesy of Stacy Bowen Floral Design, and refreshments were donated by DuClaw Brewing, Tito’s Vodka and Wegman’s.
The Soiree was made possible by Window World of Harford. Leadership sponsors included BA Mechanical; Chesapeake Rent-All; Clayton View Farm; Ferrell Fuel; Forest Hill Business Airpark; Freedom Federal Credit Union; Harford Mutual; Heather Schaefer Adkins, Realtor; It’s PayDay; Pet Haven at Highview Memorial Gardens; Preston Scheffenacker Properties; Rick Gerety + Associates; and Joan Ryder and Associates Real Estate.
The following also contributed to the evening’s success: Aberdeen Rotary Club; Advanced Eye Care & Aesthetics; Advantage Title Company; American Design & Build; Animal Care Center; APGFCU; Bob Ward Companies; Branscome/Bunce Team of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Diane Smith & Family; First Home Mortgage; Gemcraft Homes; GIO Technologies; Hall’s Septic Services, Inc.; Harford Bank; Harford County Government; Harford Radon; John Drexler; Jones Junction; Kendra, Rosie & Smooch Goldbeck; L&H Business Consulting, LLC; Law Offices of Anthony DiPaula; M&T Bank; Robert Mechalske & Susan Kirchner; Paidon Products; Saxon’s Diamond Center; Mr. & Mrs. Edward J. Simon; Site Services; Talles Diamonds & Gold; The Traffic Group; & Total Marketing Resources.
The Humane Society is the county’s only municipal shelter and does not receive financial support from national animal welfare agencies such as the ASPCA. That’s why it’s so important to give locally! We are forever grateful to our community of animal lovers and protectors for their continued support. From all of us at the shelter, enjoy the holiday season!
JEN SWANSON
The writer is the executive director of the Humane Society of Harford County, located in Fallston.