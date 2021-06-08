Letter: Susquehanna State Park, Swan Harbor Farm in Harford in desperate need of some upkeep | COMMENTARY

The most disturbing part of our visit was the discovery that the appearance of a trail can lead the visitor into truly dangerous areas. From the path to the old boat landing, steps built into the slope lead up and in the general direction of the fishing pier. A track — poorly kept, to be sure, but obvious — parallels the shore of the Bay. Suddenly the trail gives out just past the concrete ruins of the old pier, on which someone has built a shelter and camping area. From there the fishing pier is in view and hailing distance. The whole area is a life-threatening accident waiting to happen. We had no choice but to struggle back the way we came.