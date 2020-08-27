Letter: For Suicide Prevention Month, push for Congress to create three-digit phone number for national hotline | READER COMMENTARY

Suicide is generally an impulsive action while in a crisis state. An easy three-digit number might make the difference between life and death when someone is not in a frame of mind to do a Google search for help. Despite having survived a devastating suicide loss, I could not tell you what the current number is without an internet search. You would think, of all people, I might know this number off of the top of my head, given that I lost someone close to me. Yet, I don’t. 988 is easy to remember without having to look it up. Please urge our government to take this small step to help save lives. Suicide is preventable. We just have to make it the harder choice.