Letter: Thin Blue Line flags should be taken down on Bel Air’s Main Street

My family and I live right in downtown Bel Air, a fact that I absolutely love. I have lived here my whole life. I attended Bel Air Elementary, Bel Air Middle School, and I currently attend the International Baccalaureate program at Edgewood High School. The magnet program bus drops me at Bel Air High School, and so nearly every day I walk home along Main Street.
Main Street is the embodiment of all the things I love about this town. Its welcoming, friendly, vibrant nature sets it apart from so many other places. The beauty of Main Street is why I chose to write this letter.
I have immense respect for the police officers of Bel Air, Harford County and across the country. I recognize the risk that they take for each member of this community every day, and I am incredibly grateful for their sacrifice. I believe that the message of the Police Lives Matter movement is deserving of recognition and support.
Unfortunately, there is a pervasive negative connotation surrounding the movement. White supremacist groups have overtaken the movement’s flag and used it to spread a message of hate. The political debate surrounding these topics is immensely divisive, especially in today’s polarized society.
The value of our Main Street community is that it brings people together. In such a broken society, community is what keeps us grounded and connected. By choosing to take a side in this political debate, I fear that this spirit of togetherness is tainted.
In these times we should all try to do whatever we can to unite with and love one another. With this goal in mind, I would like to respectfully ask for these flags to be taken down.
ADELAIDE SUDBRINK
Bel Air