Letter: Posting of deer crossing sign near site of future Abingdon development is ironic | READER COMMENTARY

The lives of the residents of Abingdon and Edgewood will be severely and irreparably impacted by this project. The traffic along routes 24, 924, 7 and Abingdon Road will only get worse and it is already horrendous. The non-stop caravans of tractor trailers 24/7 will constantly expose area residents, including those students at William Paca/Old Post Elementary School to carcinogenic diesel fuel particulates. Property values will plummet because the Abingdon Business Park is right in the middle of residential areas.