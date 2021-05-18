Letter: Posting of deer crossing sign near site of future Abingdon development is ironic | READER COMMENTARY

A brand-new deer crossing sign has been posted at the edge of Abingdon Woods. The sign is near the St. Francis De Sales Church parsonage and across Abingdon Road from the entrance to the Abingdon Reserve development. There has never been a deer crossing sign at this site.
The irony of the sign’s recent placement is that the Abingdon Business Park consisting of 2.4 million square feet of warehouse space will be destroying the 326 acres of Abingdon Woods. The habitat of the deer, raccoons, red foxes, silver foxes, rabbits, squirrels, lizards, salamanders, frogs, songbirds, eagles, and osprey will disappear when this mammoth project is constructed.
Much of the property is designated non-tidal wetlands. There is a 100-year floodplain. The HaHa Branch runs through the property and there are many underground streams. All of these feed into the Bush River which feeds into the Chesapeake Bay. The property stretches from Abingdon Road to Edgewood and Van Bibber Roads.
The lives of the residents of Abingdon and Edgewood will be severely and irreparably impacted by this project. The traffic along routes 24, 924, 7 and Abingdon Road will only get worse and it is already horrendous. The non-stop caravans of tractor trailers 24/7 will constantly expose area residents, including those students at William Paca/Old Post Elementary School to carcinogenic diesel fuel particulates. Property values will plummet because the Abingdon Business Park is right in the middle of residential areas.
There are so many vacant warehouse complexes available in the immediate area. It is indefensible and unconscionable that corporate greed and local government desires take precedent over the concerns of citizens for the environment and for their well-being and existing quality of life.
MARYLEE A. STRITCH
Abingdon