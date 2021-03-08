Letter: Ironic that father of Abingdon Business Park developer won award for conservation | READER COMMENTARY

How ironic is it to have James Lighthizer, the father of Jim Lighthizer, developer of the Abingdon Business Park, receive an award for conservation? Is there an award for non-conservation? The Abingdon Business Park will destroy over 300 acres of woods to accommodate the mammoth multi-million square feet warehouse project. There are enough vacant warehouses in Harford County already. I will never understand why the Abingdon Business Park will be allowed to be built in the middle of residential areas. Property values of all residential areas will plummet and area residents will be subjected to increased tractor-trailer traffic on all adjoining roads plus the carcinogenic diesel particulates that will be generated by tractor trailers 24/7.