Letter: Harford schools should’ve let parents know of device shortages sooner | READER COMMENTARY

Harford County Public Schools stated that all elementary students would be supplied with a Chromebook. On Aug. 21, parents received a message that HCPS is 3,000 short of devices. The scheduled pickup date for Chromebooks was to be Sept. 1, just 11 days from this notification. The message pleaded with families to reassess their need, to change their survey answer, and to opt out of accepting a device so those who really need them will get them. They specifically stated that tablets and iPads do not qualify as useable devices. Now parents who changed their survey answers and who thought they could afford to purchase a Chromebook if necessary are scrambling to try to purchase Chromebooks and every store in the area is out of stock. It would have been nice to know a lot sooner about this possibility.