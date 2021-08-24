Letter: ‘My body, my choice’ logic is flawed when it comes to wearing masks to protect others against COVID | READER COMMENTARY

Del. Lauren Arikan stated that “People are tired of their kids wearing masks” and “The board’s desire to do this does not reflect the values of our community.” Apparently the community to which she is referring does not have any children who are too young to receive the vaccinations. Or is it a community in which no parents have had a child become very ill or die from COVID-19? Or is it a community with constituents who would rather see their children hospitalized and on ventilators rather than being required to wear masks?