Letter: ‘My body, my choice’ logic is flawed when it comes to wearing masks to protect others against COVID | READER COMMENTARY

Del. Lauren Arikan stated that “People are tired of their kids wearing masks” and “The board’s desire to do this does not reflect the values of our community.” Apparently the community to which she is referring does not have any children who are too young to receive the vaccinations. Or is it a community in which no parents have had a child become very ill or die from COVID-19? Or is it a community with constituents who would rather see their children hospitalized and on ventilators rather than being required to wear masks?
County Council member Robert Wagner stated that his constituents are unhappy. Has he met with the parents of elementary and sixth-grade middle school students who are unable to be vaccinated? Do his unhappy constituents want COVID-19 to cause classrooms of children to be quarantined? Or do they want the schools to close when there are outbreaks and there has to be a return to remote learning for another 18 months?
Wearing a mask does not cut off oxygen. It does not keep the wearer from breathing. The “my body, my choice” belief is flawed with respect to wearing masks. If your choice not to mask your children endangers the lives of other children and interferes with other parents’ ability to protect their children’ health it should not and cannot be allowed.
MARYLEE A. STRITCH
Abingdon