Letter: ‘Insurrection’ accurately describes what happened at Capitol Jan 6, Congressman Harris | COMMENTARY

Webster’s New World Dictionary defines insurrection as “a rising up against established authority; rebellion.” It should be perfectly clear to U.S. Rep. Andy Harris that what happened at the Capitol building on Jan. 6 accurately fits that description.
The winner of the 2020 Presidential Election was Joseph Biden. The election was not stolen. Mr. Harris needs to embrace reality and the truth. If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck it is a duck, not a phoenix. Perhaps Mr. Harris will change his mind again and decide not to seek a seventh term. His constituents deserve to have a representative who does not support an “alternate reality” just because it suits his political aspirations.
MARYLEE STRITCH
Abingdon