Letter: ‘Insurrection’ accurately describes what happened at Capitol Jan 6, Congressman Harris | COMMENTARY

The winner of the 2020 Presidential Election was Joseph Biden. The election was not stolen. Mr. Harris needs to embrace reality and the truth. If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck it is a duck, not a phoenix. Perhaps Mr. Harris will change his mind again and decide not to seek a seventh term. His constituents deserve to have a representative who does not support an “alternate reality” just because it suits his political aspirations.