Letter: Say “No” to Abingdon Business Park

Anyone who daily travels along Routes 7, 24, 924, and Abingdon Road, all of which are already overwhelmed with traffic congestion and failing intersections should be concerned about the additional traffic that this mammoth project will produce. Anyone who has ever had to use exit 77A knows the danger inherent in trying to merge onto Route 24. The merge will be even more dangerous as numerous tractor trailers attempt to leave I-95 and cross three lanes of traffic to turn left at the Exxon station so they can proceed to the ABP.