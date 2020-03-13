Education isn’t a commodity, it’s an investment in our future [Letter]

In his recent commentary, “Maryland’s business climate and taxation are under liberal control,” Del. Rick Impallaria expresses concern for the future of our children and the well-being of Harford County and Maryland if the Kirwan Commission is funded and implemented. Education is not a commodity. Educating our children is, rather, an investment in the future of Harford County and Maryland. All of us will profit, in terms of well-being and finances, from providing our children with the finest education possible, administered capably and judiciously. Not only has Maryland declined in the Forbes rating, Maryland is no longer ranked number one in education. Which slipped first? What is the connection? It’s in our best interest to give our children the finest education possible.