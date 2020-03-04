Just Having Fun Singers going strong in their fourth year [Letter]

The Christmas holiday season is past. Spring is right around the corner. The Just Having Fun Singers are well into their fourth year. On Jan. 16, we logged our 200th sing-along! Our scheduler has us booked almost solidly for the entire year. That means we are providing a service to the community that was sorely missing. And we’re having a ball doing it.
We began our Christmas sing-alongs on Nov. 18 to accommodate all that asked us to sing. We hate disappointing anyone. Fourteen different events; that’s a lot of caroling! We added caroling along Main Street on Small Business Saturday this year. What fun that was! We were disappointed that Bel Air’s Tree Lighting was canceled due to weather issues. We have always looked forward to that event.
You’ll never guess what we also did on Dec. 16: We did a mini flash-mob at Chick-fil-A in Forest Hill, singing “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.” Hats off to the management for inviting us. Heartfelt thanks to the staff and customers for such a warm welcome! It was exciting and memorable for all of us.
If you’re looking for a fulfilling hobby to brighten these dreary winter days, come check us out.
We have a new website currently being created: https://jhfsingers.wixsite.com/justhavingfunsingers.
You can always email us at jhfsingers@gmail.com.
“Like us” on Facebook: Just Having Fun Singers.
We have sing-alongs scheduled for Saturday, March 7; Thursday, March 12; Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 26. I’d be happy to share the details if you’d like to join us!
Keep a melody in your heart!
KATHY KELLY
Fallston
The writer is the spokesperson for the Just Having Fun Singers.