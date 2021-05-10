Letter: Historian John McGrain a dedicated researcher of Harford County, mentor to other researchers of history | READER COMMENTARY

In 2011, John dug out many of his old photographs and published “Dickensian Baltimore: Survival of a City’s Infrastructure,” followed by “Charles Street: Baltimore’s Artery of Elegance” in 2013, then “Jones Falls: Powering Industry that Propelled Baltimore” in 2015, and finally “Old Maryland Mills: A Portfolio” in 2019. These were published by this writer as well as his last effort “The Founders of Ellicotts’ Mills” for the town of Ellicott City’s forthcoming 250th anniversary.