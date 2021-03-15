Letter: Sending students back to school still likely to contribute to COVID spread | READER COMMENTARY

The last argument that many people have made is mental health. Now I know a lot of people close to me who have been affected by mental health because of school and this is not a new thing, the HCPS system has consistently let down its students in the field of mental health. But because of COVID parents are more exposed to the mental health damage that schools cause. And because more parents are exposed to this, they blame it on lock down or just not being back in school. Which may be a part of it and should also be a factor in who should come back to school but it’s not the main problem. I do not believe that the mental health of the HCPs students can be solved by going back to school. Rather it seems like HCPS needs to have actual mental health professionals help their students. And the HCPS system is lacking this kind of support for its students. So rather than sending kids back because you think it will help their mental health, the school system should invest more in preserving the mental health of its students.