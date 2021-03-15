Letter: Sending students back to school still likely to contribute to COVID spread | READER COMMENTARY

I am a 10th grader from Edgewood High School in the IB program and I know that everyone wants to send their kids back to school. And being a student myself I know plenty of kids who also want to go back. While I truly also want to go back to school, I do not believe it is the wisest decision.
As most people are aware the numbers of COVID-19 cases are plummeting. With this dip in cases many people across the board have decided it is the best course of action to reopen our schools, but this is not the first time that people have tried to reopen the schools. This attempt was made last fall when the COVID number had dropped. Elementary schoolers went back at least once a day and everything was on track to go back to normal by the spring. But then COVID cases increased dramatically because of an outbreak, and students went back home. Ever since then our schools have been fully virtual, but now that the numbers are dropping again all the parents have once again tried to get us to go back. This will lead to another outbreak, maybe not as large but enough to close the schools for a third time.
Going back is just dangerous, granted some of the teachers and staff are vaccinated but not all of them are. And people who are vaccinated can still be asymptomatic. Teachers can pass it to students who would pass it to their parents who may pass it to those who are the most vulnerable and who do not yet have the vaccine. Honestly, I would be fine with being back just one day, but do not push for too much more. Because the more exposure these kids have to the teachers and the staff the more likely it is that we will see another outbreak.
Now I think some kids should go back, those who need to and those who are struggling. Those who need to be in school are the special education students because they cannot properly learn without special supervision and special help. The other group of students who should go back to school is the students who are struggling grade-wise. These kids also need more one on one help and this may be because of varying reasons since even in school students struggle with grades.
But this doesn’t mean that we need to send everyone back. It should just be those who need to. That is why the HCPS should look at every single student and evaluate if it is vital that this kid should go back to school. Because if not then there are just going to be more kids in the building than there even needs to be leading to more of a health risk to everyone in the community.
The last argument that many people have made is mental health. Now I know a lot of people close to me who have been affected by mental health because of school and this is not a new thing, the HCPS system has consistently let down its students in the field of mental health. But because of COVID parents are more exposed to the mental health damage that schools cause. And because more parents are exposed to this, they blame it on lock down or just not being back in school. Which may be a part of it and should also be a factor in who should come back to school but it’s not the main problem. I do not believe that the mental health of the HCPs students can be solved by going back to school. Rather it seems like HCPS needs to have actual mental health professionals help their students. And the HCPS system is lacking this kind of support for its students. So rather than sending kids back because you think it will help their mental health, the school system should invest more in preserving the mental health of its students.
So please Harford County Public Schools only send back those who need to go back to school. Don’t make the same mistakes you made last year, the lives of the entire county are in your hands.
THEODORE ROSE
