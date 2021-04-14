Letter: Volunteers, health professions made getting COVID-19 vaccine a smooth, painless experience | READER COMMENTARY

I recently received my first COVID-19 shot at a drive-through, makeshift clinic at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Aberdeen. I thought I’d share with your readers how impressed I was with the entire operation and extend my sincere appreciation for the dozens of volunteers who made my experience quick, convenient and painless.
From what I could tell, this particular COVID vaccination clinic is a partnership between Mount Zion Baptist Church and the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation, both of which provide the volunteer staff, who in turn help with logistics and assist the nurses, who administer the vaccinations. All of which is overseen by the Harford County Department of Health with snacks and water provided by Klein’s ShopRite.
This particular clinic operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and readers can find out more by visiting Mount Zion’s or the CCDC’s websites: www.mtzionbptchurch.org/update or www.chosencdc.org.
All I can say is that I left the Mount Zion Baptist Church parking lot extremely impressed with the efficiency, care and professionalism of those who assisted me. I never left my car, and the entire experience took about 20 minutes. Moreover, it was heartwarming to see so many volunteers who gave their personal time on a Saturday to help their neighbors and make our community a safer place to live.
To all of the health care professionals and volunteers at this vaccination site and the many others throughout Harford, Maryland, and the United States, please accept my heartfelt thanks!
DAVID RICHARDSON
Bel Air