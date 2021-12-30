Tell Harford County to protect Otter Point Creek Reserve from pollution | READER COMMENTARY

Healthy water flowing into the reserve provides enjoyable recreational waters. Just upstream, a forest filters stormwater which is critically important to protect water quality in the stream. However, the forest is scheduled to be converted to 300 acres of impervious pavement for Abingdon Business Park. The development will pollute the stormwater that flows into the reserve. Harford County’s Otter Point Creek Reserve would become a degraded Chesapeake Bay recreation area, not protected for its citizens and wildlife.