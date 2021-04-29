Letter: Harford schools’ redistricting plan seems designed to shuffle some students for no reason | READER COMMENTARY

Quite the contrary, the preliminary plan for the elementary schools in the county seems designed to move as many children as possible from one school to another. Even in rural sectors with land preservation and minor development, communities whose schools are well under capacity are slated to be moved so everyone can be at the same mythical benchmark. The plan is still preliminary, but its approach is astonishing: time and again, students are moved from one school to be replaced by students being moved in from another school. It’s as if the out-of-state redistricting consultants received a bonus for how many children could be displaced.