Letter: Sometimes, responsibility should surpass liberty. A public health crisis is one of those times. | READER COMMENTARY

Battling a virus demands the efforts of all members of the community working together to eradicate the threat. Each person has a responsibility to other members of the community to safeguard their welfare. In this context, there is no room for “personal liberties.” Citizenship is demanded of each of us. We have rights, but we have duties too. During this health crisis, we have a duty to each other. We must recognize our social connections by wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and looking out for one another.