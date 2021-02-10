Letter: Harford delegation shouldn’t rush to reconfigure school board without public comment | READER COMMENTARY

On Thursday, Feb. 4, I was disturbed to watch the majority of the Harford County Delegation pass an amendment sponsored by Del. Rick Impallaria to a bill that was not written for others to see nor vetted by Harford County voters. Del. Steve Johnson seconded the motion while Del. Mary Ann Lisanti indicated that public comment obtained 11 years ago is sufficient for today’s sentiment and Del. Susan McComas retorted that minorities can still be elected to the Board of Education.
While the amendment to restructure the Harford County Public Schools’ Board of Education — going from a hybrid board that includes three gubernatorial appointments to an all-elected board — is a simple concept, the impact and significance of it is detrimental to inclusion and diversity of the BOE and inherently puts up roadblocks with the resources needed for running an election.
Del. Impallaria’s premise of re-configuring the HCPS BOE to elect members in alignment with the districts of the Harford County Council, is to make board members more accountable to the public, primarily with the overarching motive to open public schools during the pandemic. He assumes that had all local BOE members been elected then they would have voted to open Harford County Public Schools.
Currently, the Harford County Council is all men. In recent memory, there have not been more than two sitting Democrats out of the seven seats at any one time and the council historically lacks representation of people of color. Thus, mirroring the structure of the BOE after the County Council is not good enough for our children. It was proposed as a hybrid structure for a reason. As it stands now, any sitting governor can appoint three members of Harford County residents to our local school board.
Additionally, an all-elected school board will certainly eliminate any person of color, or woman for that matter, becoming the President of the Harford County Board of Education, as it is synonymous with electing a County Executive or President of the County Council. Because the amendment is anticipated to state that one BOE member will be elected at-large (countywide) would be the chair (President) of the newly elected school board, it becomes a de facto consequence that it will always be white men as President of the Board of Education — no women and no people of color, which now, the HCPS BOE can tout as having. It is an educationally regressive amendment because even in the case of a vacancy, the County Council will appoint a person to fill that vacancy. Harford County needs to move forward in education, not backward.
Lastly, I am appalled that while Dels. Kathy Szeliga and Lauren Arikan who were initially on the call, had to attend another virtual meeting and missed the vote without having seen the amendment or participate in the discussion, that their colleagues would proceed without them on such a powerful amendment that may kill the bill altogether. In practice, a simple majority passes an amendment — it passed with a 4-2 vote. For this amendment, however, if offered in good faith as one of sound judgment, a member, ideally the sponsor, could have moved to postpone the motion until all delegates could be notified of it and return.
However, there is an urgent rush to pull the wool over the eyes of fellow delegates as well as Harford County voters. On Thursday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m., the Harford County Delegation is voting to completely alter the structure of the county school board with the amendment with no input in over a decade from stakeholders such as the teacher’s union, the NAACP, the PTA or the public in general.
To state that the public can come to a hearing and address their concerns is disingenuous at being transparent, forthcoming and a representative government. Harford County, I urge you to write the entire Harford County delegation and urge an unfavorable vote for HB 283 Harford County — Board of Education — Terms of Appointed members as amended. Four Delegates are rushing to push through this unvetted bill using an un-Democratic process that puts Harford County education policy on an increasingly political path. If we stop this now, we will not have to spend resources on constituent lobbying against this bill in committee and potentially, both chambers, of the Maryland General Assembly.
MARLA POSEY-MOSS
