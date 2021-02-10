Letter: Harford delegation shouldn’t rush to reconfigure school board without public comment | READER COMMENTARY

Additionally, an all-elected school board will certainly eliminate any person of color, or woman for that matter, becoming the President of the Harford County Board of Education, as it is synonymous with electing a County Executive or President of the County Council. Because the amendment is anticipated to state that one BOE member will be elected at-large (countywide) would be the chair (President) of the newly elected school board, it becomes a de facto consequence that it will always be white men as President of the Board of Education — no women and no people of color, which now, the HCPS BOE can tout as having. It is an educationally regressive amendment because even in the case of a vacancy, the County Council will appoint a person to fill that vacancy. Harford County needs to move forward in education, not backward.