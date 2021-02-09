Letter: Gov. Larry Hogan hypocritical in call to return to in-person learning at schools | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Hogan has bullied, threatened and disrespected educators throughout this pandemic. He has responded to a small but loud group of the public by ordering educators back to school, dismissing health metrics associated with opening schools safely, nullifying the need for educators to be vaccinated, disregarding CDC and MDH guidelines, ignoring requests from school systems for state guidance and assistance, funneling federal COVID relief monies to vouchers, private and charter schools, refusing to order MSDE or the State Superintendent to create meaningful and sustaining guidelines to reopen schools, changing guidelines and standards to be met mere days before schools systems open, promised retaliation and other actions against educators should they not adhere to his demands, refused to work with, in a collaborative effort, state superintendents, educator representatives, parent organizations and other stakeholders to safely reopen schools.