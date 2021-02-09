Letter: Gov. Larry Hogan hypocritical in call to return to in-person learning at schools | READER COMMENTARY

Imagine my surprise when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced he would be giving the State of the State Address via video due to coronavirus precautions.
Gov. Hogan refused to enter the House Chamber, a room of approximately 3,300 square feet, three-plus stories high, which had been reconfigured according to CDC and MDH guidelines? He would not address, in person, the Maryland legislature, even in a hybrid manner? By doing so, he admitted that the risk of being in contact with less than 100 people for approximately 1 hour, was too great.
Are you kidding me?
The governor believed that risk was too great to deliver his State of the State Address in person, yet he expects educators to be in a classroom of approximately 600 to 800 square feet, 1 story high, with 10 to 12 students, for 7.5 hours a day, four or five days a week?
Are you kidding me?
Gov. Hogan has bullied, threatened and disrespected educators throughout this pandemic. He has responded to a small but loud group of the public by ordering educators back to school, dismissing health metrics associated with opening schools safely, nullifying the need for educators to be vaccinated, disregarding CDC and MDH guidelines, ignoring requests from school systems for state guidance and assistance, funneling federal COVID relief monies to vouchers, private and charter schools, refusing to order MSDE or the State Superintendent to create meaningful and sustaining guidelines to reopen schools, changing guidelines and standards to be met mere days before schools systems open, promised retaliation and other actions against educators should they not adhere to his demands, refused to work with, in a collaborative effort, state superintendents, educator representatives, parent organizations and other stakeholders to safely reopen schools.
The governor stated “the roadblocks to resuming in-person [instruction] must cease … we need to follow the science… .”
Yet he recorded a video of the State of the State Address.
Are you kidding me?
CYNTHIA F. POPER
Edgewood
Latest The Aegis Opinion
The writer is an educator for Harford County Public Schools.