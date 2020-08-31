Letter: Harford legislators asking for in-person education haven’t done much to support schools in the past | READER COMMENTARY

How do you mandate choice for parents and not school staff? The district has already “forced” many staff members back into buildings to staff the Learning Support Centers, (which by the way are supporting the needs of the community) and they are not being paid any type of “bonus pay.” How would you propose that the district cover this expense? Are any of you planning on submitting legislation to enhance school funding to support expenses incurred due to the pandemic? Would any of you support this type of legislation? Given your voting records on education and education funding, I would expect not. Instead I am sure that you will continue to pretend that the funding that districts have received from the Federal CARES Act, to support things like technology purchases, are the generous acts of the Governor.