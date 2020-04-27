It took a pandemic for parents to finally recognize underfunding of Harford schools [Letter]

Mr. Dierbach’s suggestion that families be required to use their stimulus check to purchase technology is absurd. If a family does not have appropriate technology does it not follow that these families are probably ones that have lost their jobs and need their stimulus check to provide basic necessities for their family? Currently HCPS is providing over 1,000 meals a day, at 24 sites, to feed HCPS students, and you want these people to spend their stimulus check on technology? As far as Mr. Dierbach’s other suggestions, he is displaying his ignorance of what has occurred in the HCPS budget process for the last eight or more years, and in the budget process in general.