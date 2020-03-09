Look at facts when it comes to Harford mosque project [Letter]

I am responding to the article in last week’s Aegis “Mosque project draws outcry.”
I was blessed to be a guest at the Harford Educational Center mosque in Abingdon at a Martin Luther King Jr.’s Sunday service when Christians, Jews and Muslims joined together to celebrate what we have in common as branches of Abraham’s lineage. We were able to talk about our common love of God and our neighbors, sing together and join in prayer. A fitting testimony to Dr. King’s legacy.
I pray that those who find the idea of a mosque in our county a danger will look at all the facts and not the negative social media posts. We are all neighbors and bring our many gifts to enrich our community.
MARY RIDGE PILCHER
Havre de Grace