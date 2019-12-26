A population of Spongy Arrowhead, Sagittaria spatulata, is growing in freshwater, tidal mud flats of the HaHa Branch where it empties into Otter Point Creek. This species is rated S2 on the state’s Department of Natural Resources’ List of Rare, Threatened and Endangered Plants of Maryland. S2 means, “Imperiled/State Rare — at high risk of extinction or extirpation due to restricted range, few populations or occurrences, steep declines, severe threats, or other factors. Typically occurring in 6-20 populations.”