Letter: Maybe Aberdeen with have better luck with GFL trash collection than Edgewood | READER COMMENTARY

The Aegis
May 06, 2021 11:33 AM

The residents of Aberdeen should be prepared for trash and recycling containers to remain full on scheduled collection days.

Residents in Edgewood have experienced missed scheduled as well as missed rescheduled makeup collection days for the past four months. And who is our collection service company? None other than GFL — the company that was recently awarded a collection contract by the City of Aberdeen.

The collection company that lacks customer service and has multiple poor online reviews.

The article states that GFL has a larger fleet of trucks that the city currently has. Edgewood residents would be pleased to hear and see one of those trucks on their streets on collection day.

Maybe you will have better service in Aberdeen or maybe not?

DORIA OWEN

Edgewood

