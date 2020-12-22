Letter: COVID-19 pandemic ‘really, really bad’ already, Mr. Glassman | READER COMMENTARY

As the title of the article of Wednesday, Dec. 16 indicates, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman attributed those steady upward spikes to Thanksgiving gatherings. That, of course, is a possibility but the fact is the county’s positivity rate was almost 2 percentage points higher than the state’s rate in November.
After meeting with restaurant owners on Tuesday in Annapolis, Glassman stated “Unless something is really, really bad ... I’d still like to wait on the state to take action.” What does really, really bad mean? Don’t you think the families and friends who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 think it has been really, really bad? Don’t you think the exhausted health care workers think things have been really, really bad?
I agree the arrival of the vaccine is a positive move toward ending this pandemic. I agree that the burden of responsibility to act safely and follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and the wearing of masks falls to the individual. I however, disagree with the words of Barry Glassman. Things have been really, really bad for a large part of the county, state and country already!
DORIA OWEN
Edgewood