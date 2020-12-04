Letter: Harford County Council should’ve asked harder questions of health officials about COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

Quoting Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti’s to since-retired County Health Officer Dr. Russell Moy on March 10, “We thank you for coming. You know the council sits as the Board of Health.”
If I were a county councilperson, I would recognize my responsibility as the Board of Health to ask bold questions, obtain complete data and seek the truth prior to making decisions that could have lasting, unintended consequences.
I would have been quick to point out that the data presented since March 17 is incomplete and inconsistent. What justifies a case? Cases are only distinguished by positive or negative results. What about symptomatic and asymptomatic? What about testing accuracy? How many times is the same person being tested? How are those results being counted?
I would have thoroughly questioned both sides on masks, social distancing and lockdowns. What are the negative health consequences?
Why didn’t the Harford County Council explore the benefits of boosting natural immunity?
Has any vaccine has ever completely eradicated a disease other than smallpox? What are the side effects? Who is liable?
If taxpayer dollars are going to be spent on research and presentations, a balanced approach should have been taken prior to Sept. 1 when the entire council voted “Yes” to give County Executive Barry Glassman consent to continue the State of Emergency. I would have voted “No.”
Is a State of Emergency justified for Harford with only 100 COVID-19 deaths in the last 9 months when, on average, over 3,000 people die annually?
What is happening to families, school children and businesses?
Why must I wear a mask to enter a restaurant but can take it off to eat surrounded by other people? Are COVID-19 germs that smart?
When will this end, and what will the ending look like? I say it is time to go back to normal.
MICHELE NICHOLSON
