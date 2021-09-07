Letter: Unvaccinated shouldn’t get free pass because side effects are possible | READER COMMENTARY

Vaccinated folks should have the right to sue employers and the federal government if they can prove vaccine injuries and they should be believed and treated with compassion and care, pending thorough investigations, if and when they claim such injuries but the unvaccinated cannot run free claiming that they won’t vaccinate just because such injuries are possible. Is there a medication for any disease that has no side effects and won’t cause serious injuries in some? It is a benefits-versus-risk ratio that counts and, in the case of the COVID vaccines, the ratio skews in favor of the benefits, for now, not in favor of the risks.