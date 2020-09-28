Letter: Harford officials set bad example by not wearing masks or social distancing | READER COMMENTARY

In the Sept. 25 edition of the Aegis, on page A5 there was a photo of County Executive Barry Glassman and others signing the purchase agreement for Belle Vue farm. I noticed that no one was wearing a mask as well as not keeping a safe distance to avoid COVID. I find this a sad example of safety to all those who were at the table, as well as others they may have come in contact with. We should all expect everyone to adhere to the guidelines put in place by Gov. Hogan, to stop this disease and our county and state get back to normal.