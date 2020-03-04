Christians should walk the talk on Harford mosque proposal [Letter]

Now is the time for the Christian community to link arms with our Muslim neighbors and, in following Jesus’ dictate to love our neighbor, support them as they seek to build their house of worship. It is time for our Christian ministers, priests or pastors to proclaim from the pulpit Jesus’ love for all of us, not a select few. In addition, an open letter signed by Harford County ministers and published in The Aegis would be a strong message that we Christians believe in and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.