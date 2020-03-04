Christians should walk the talk on Harford mosque proposal [Letter]

We Christians follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, specifically to love our neighbor. Every once in a while God presents a challenge to our faith. This week God presented such a challenge in the form of loving our Muslim brothers as they seek to build a house of worship. We often hear “what would Jesus do?” The answer is: He would be the first in line to support this project.
Now is the time for the Christian community to link arms with our Muslim neighbors and, in following Jesus’ dictate to love our neighbor, support them as they seek to build their house of worship. It is time for our Christian ministers, priests or pastors to proclaim from the pulpit Jesus’ love for all of us, not a select few. In addition, an open letter signed by Harford County ministers and published in The Aegis would be a strong message that we Christians believe in and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.
Jesus taught us love is the greatest commandment. Now is the time for us to show the world what Christian do when they are called upon to walk the talk.
JAMES HUDSON
Aberdeen