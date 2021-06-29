People in charge of the Harford County Farm Fair have left many volunteers in the dark | READER COMMENTARY

The people in charge of the Harford County Farm Fair, Home Arts, have left those of us who have been and are — one supposes — superintendents of various department exhibits out in the cold with no information about this year’s Farm Fair.
I’ve been with crochet and tatting for over 30 years. To date, I received all my information from the fair’s website. The Aegis article about the fair on June 23 gave no details, just told one to look at the fair’s website.
So I learned from it that my department is still going to be part of the fair. The website says photos of the entries must be sent by July 15; no idea where they go, what needs to be in the photos, how they are judged, how they receive awards and what a superintendent does any more. None of this is advertised. No one responds to email inquiries.
Harford County is the only county in the state that will not have a fair for its people. Sure there is 4-H, but all the rest of the fair is non-existent in my opinion.
It appears that the county, the Farm Fair people and all others involved don’t want this family activity to continue. I enjoyed it and all the people whom I met enjoyed it. What a shame.
GLORIA MOON
Joppa