xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

People in charge of the Harford County Farm Fair have left many volunteers in the dark | READER COMMENTARY

The Aegis
Jun 29, 2021 10:19 AM

The people in charge of the Harford County Farm Fair, Home Arts, have left those of us who have been and are — one supposes — superintendents of various department exhibits out in the cold with no information about this year’s Farm Fair.

I’ve been with crochet and tatting for over 30 years. To date, I received all my information from the fair’s website. The Aegis article about the fair on June 23 gave no details, just told one to look at the fair’s website.

Advertisement

So I learned from it that my department is still going to be part of the fair. The website says photos of the entries must be sent by July 15; no idea where they go, what needs to be in the photos, how they are judged, how they receive awards and what a superintendent does any more. None of this is advertised. No one responds to email inquiries.

Harford County is the only county in the state that will not have a fair for its people. Sure there is 4-H, but all the rest of the fair is non-existent in my opinion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It appears that the county, the Farm Fair people and all others involved don’t want this family activity to continue. I enjoyed it and all the people whom I met enjoyed it. What a shame.

GLORIA MOON

Joppa

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest The Aegis Opinion

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement