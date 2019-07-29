Letter to the Editor: Make your voice heard on Mountain Christian Church wastewater treatment plans

The requested permit is for the church to build a half-million dollar treatment plant to handle at the minimum 2,499 gallons of sewage and discharge the treated wastewater into the small Indian Grave Run which starts on the church property and ends in the Little Gunpowder River at Jerusalem Mill Historic Village. The overall consensus of the group was that any sewage discharge should remain on site and not be shunted down through the communities along Little Gunpowder.