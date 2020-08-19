Letter: Thanks to elected officials who forced changes to Route 152 park-and-ride plans | READER COMMENTARY

Looking back, we find that many assumptions and decisions made in the 1970s and early 1980s were flawed. Decision-makers had one idea for the future of Harford County but the people who live here now have a much different and improved understanding of how valuable the environment is and its effects on people. Healthy forests, wetlands and streams and rivers are necessary to live well in our world. While they do not generate the immediate cold hard cash of shopping malls or warehouses, in the long run the health benefits pay for themselves.