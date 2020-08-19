Letter: Thanks to elected officials who forced changes to Route 152 park-and-ride plans | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has issued its decision to place the Route 152/I-95 park-and-ride location next to the northbound exit ramp along Old Mountain Road South, which is within the County’s Priority Funding Area. Were it not for the efforts of our Maryland Senators Cassilly, Jennings and Gallion along with the Harford County Council, we believe the original locations along Route 152 north of I-95 and outside the Development Envelope would have prevailed.
Since 2007, when MDTA first planned on using the separate toll lane option which required greater amounts of land than normal lane widening, their plan has been to put the asphalt parking lot outside the designated growth area on acres of existing forests or wetlands. During the latest public open house, one official said that these plans were made back in the 1970s and could not be changed.
Looking back, we find that many assumptions and decisions made in the 1970s and early 1980s were flawed. Decision-makers had one idea for the future of Harford County but the people who live here now have a much different and improved understanding of how valuable the environment is and its effects on people. Healthy forests, wetlands and streams and rivers are necessary to live well in our world. While they do not generate the immediate cold hard cash of shopping malls or warehouses, in the long run the health benefits pay for themselves.
We applaud the decision of MDTA to not destroy wetlands and forests unnecessarily. We applaud our elected representatives for stepping in and giving MDTA the necessary nudge to do the right thing. We hope they continue improving our forests, streams and air for the people of the county.
GLORIA MOON
Joppa