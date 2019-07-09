Letter: Don’t let Aberdeen give in to builders

First the Ripken/Aberdeen lawsuit, now Aberdeen might annex land so the builders can add another 425 homes!
Residents of Aberdeen, beware of what is happening at City Hall. First, they allocate $225,000 for the Ripken/Aberdeen lawsuit and now the next step is to add 425 more homes in an area that will not be able to handle the extra traffic, probably will have to build more schools which will only raise your property taxes because this is not a tax-ratable but is a tax liability.
The taxes in this area are probably high for Maryland as compared to the northeast states which are even higher, but one thing I will guarantee as a former resident of New Jersey is that your property taxes will rise and you can blame our present day City Council because they are not really looking at the total picture and the extra infrastructure that this so-called annexation will cost to the taxpayers of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen taxpayers and voters get on the phone to your present-day City Council and let them know how you feel. Not just one or two people because they are not afraid of you. You have to show up in masses to show them that you mean business.
You cannot let them give in to the builders. Save green acres for future usage maybe as a park on this side of town since there is not anyplace for our children to go to on this side of town.
Think green, not brown!
RALPH MICCIO
Aberdeen