Letter: Aberdeen mayor needs to do a better job addressing citizen’s questions | READER COMMENTARY

Now, I would like to ask him about the new 350-unit development project that has been proposed to the City Council, and, unfortunately, it seems that The Aegis is the only way I can communicate with him. I live at the development at Long Drive and Gilbert Road, and we have been dealing with low water pressure since I moved here in 2015. My neighbors have the same issue. We think that before the City approves an additional development, it must address the water situation for Aberdeen’s current residents. If new houses are built, we expect our water pressure situation to deteriorate unless immediate action is taken.