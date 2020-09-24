Letter: Aberdeen mayor needs to do a better job addressing citizen’s questions | READER COMMENTARY

Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady claims to be for the people, but that is apparently only the case when it is politically convenient.
Over the last several months I have sent several emails to and left numerous phone messages with Mayor McGrady regarding a proposed Recreation Committee. He was nice enough to meet with me in 2018, but has ignored me ever since.
In 2018, we discussed the importance of formulating a Recreation Committee so that the city’s coaches and the City Council can be in communication regarding operations and spending. The current system is disjointed and inefficient, and its improvement would be beneficial to all city residents. Unfortunately, Mayor McGrady does not want to follow up on this important item.
Now, I would like to ask him about the new 350-unit development project that has been proposed to the City Council, and, unfortunately, it seems that The Aegis is the only way I can communicate with him. I live at the development at Long Drive and Gilbert Road, and we have been dealing with low water pressure since I moved here in 2015. My neighbors have the same issue. We think that before the City approves an additional development, it must address the water situation for Aberdeen’s current residents. If new houses are built, we expect our water pressure situation to deteriorate unless immediate action is taken.
The city has discussed building a water tower, but the developer is apparently not willing to build it, and instead says that it will finance it at 0% interest. That seems like a nice enough gesture, but, I read in the Sept. 16 edition of The Aegis was that the City is considering permitting the developer to proceed building its development, and will address the water situation later. That’s simply not fair to the City’s current residents. We deserve a remedy before the new development is built.
Also, does the City have the sewer capacity to handle additional development? Can our school system accommodate the additional children this development will bring to our city? All I’m asking for is a return phone call. It does not seem like too much to ask.
Mr. McGrady needs to do a better job addressing his voters concerns.
RALPH MICCIO
Latest The Aegis Opinion
Aberdeen